The mayor of Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève has joined Projet Montréal, as Montreal's Official Opposition party tries to expand its reach into the island's suburbs ahead of this year's municipal elections.

Normand Marinacci has made the jump from Vrai Changement pour Montréal, the third opposition party, to Projet Montréal.

"Normand is a respected borough mayor who shares Projet Montréal's vision. His hard work towards improving the quality of life of his citizens makes him an important addition," Leader Valérie Plante said in a news release.

Marinacci is now the fourth borough mayor among Projet Montréal's ranks, along with Benoit Dorais, mayor of the Southwest borough who joined the party at the end of May, and mainstays Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Ferrandez and Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie Mayor François Croteau.

Borough councillors Christian Larocque and Jean-Dominic Lévesque-René also left Vrai Changement to join Projet Montréal. Lachine councillor Maja Vodanovic switched over from Mayor Claude Dauphin's party earlier this year.

Projet Montreal wants to widen its base, with more candidates from boroughs joining its roster. (Radio-Canada)

Projet Montréal's strongholds are in Montreal's denser areas, and the party prides itself on its advocacy for cycling and public transit. But in preparation for the election, it has been broadening its base.

"We need to find a way to connect with all the citizens, wherever they are on the island," Plante said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak last month.