Projet Montréal has succeeded in persuading a high-profile candidate to join its ranks leading up to this fall's municipal election.

Southwest borough mayor Benoit Dorais announced today he's joining the opposition party at city hall.

"I have progressive values, so it's important for me to join a party that's progressive," said Dorais, who made the announcement alongside Projet Montréal Leader Valérie Plante.

Dorais left the Coalition Montréal party last December to sit as an independent.

He now joins the ranks of all the other councillors in the Southwest borough, who are with Projet Montréal.

Mayor Denis Coderre had also courted Dorais.

Over the past year, Coderre has convinced two other high-profile city politicians, borough mayors Russell Copeman and Réal Ménard, to join his party.

The election will be held in November.