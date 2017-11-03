Quebec's Hip Hop Scene in the Spotlight

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Alaclair Ensemble's big wins at le Gala de l'ADISQ, we ask: is Quebec rap and hip hop scene at a turning point? Journalist - and rap fan himself - Olivier Arbour-Massé has been looking at the genre, and takes us to class: Qc Hip Hop 101.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Murdochville
Saint-Michel-des-Saints
Beauharnois
Candiac
La Prairie
Saint-Constant
Sainte-Catherine
Saint-Rémi
Granby
Cowansville
Victoriaville
Prévost
Sainte-Sophie
Saint-Lin-Laurentides
Saint-Sauveur
Saint-Hyacinthe
Marieville
Rigaud
Saint-Lazare
Farnham
Thetford Mines
Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
Huntingdon
Chevery
Mauricie
L'Assomption
Berthierville
Contrecoeur
Mascouche
Sorel-Tracy
Tracy
Le Gardeur
Sutton
Varennes
Donnacona
Beauceville
Lac-Mégantic
Saint-Georges
Charlevoix
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Saint-Luc
Vanier
Bernières
Mont-Tremblant
Sainte-Agathe
Maniwaki
Mont-Laurier
Rivière-du-Loup
Trois-Pistoles
Temiscouata
Nicolet
Drummondville
Saint-Nicéphore
New Carlisle
Bonaventure
Terrebonne
Coaticook
Percé
Chandler
Grande-Vallée
Cap Chat
Gaspésie (Parc national)
Sainte-Anne-Des-Monts
La Malbaie
Montmagny
Kamouraska
L'Islet
Baie-Saint-Paul
Magog
Trois-Rivières
Bécancour
Louiseville
Deux-Montagnes
Vaudreuil-Dorion
Pincourt
Rimouski
Amqui
Matapedia
Vallée de la Matapédia
Lévis
Lanaudière
Blanc-Sablon
Gaspé
Forillon
Forillon (National Park)
Longueuil
Richelieu
Carignan
Chambly
Mont Saint-Hilaire
Otterburn Park
Saint-Amable
Saint-Basile Le Grand
Sainte-Julie
Mirabel
Saint-Jérôme
Lachute
Blainville
Boisbriand
Lorraine
Rosemère
Sainte-Anne-Des-Plaines
Sainte-Thérèse
Saint-Eustache
Natashquan
Gatineau
Papineau
Pontiac
Val-des-Monts
Chelsea
Québec
Montréal
Sherbrooke
Asbestos
Shawinigan
Laval
Joliette
Saint-Timothée
Delson
Mont-Joli
Matane
Pointe-à-la-Croix
Carleton-sur-Mer

Montréal

Clear

2°C

Québec

Mainly Clear

1°C

Longueuil

Clear

0°C

Mirabel

Mainly Clear

-1°C

Sherbrooke

Mostly Cloudy

1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss