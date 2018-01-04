A major winter storm tracking up the Eastern Seaboard has led to flight delays and weather warnings across southern and eastern Quebec.

Parts of the province are bracing for a winter storm system that has dumped snow on cities up the U.S. coast to make its way north.

Areas from the Eastern Townships to Blanc-Sablon are under snowfall, winter storm, and storm surge warnings.

Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flights before they go to the airport, as dozens of flights heading to cities such as New York, Halifax, Moncton, Boston and Philadelphia have been cancelled well into the evening at Montreal Trudeau airport and at Quebec City's Jean Lesage airport.

A number of major airlines have waived their fees to change or modify flight reservations.

Many flights heading eastward are being cancelled at Montreal Trudeau airport. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Laura Kirkpatrick and her husband were supposed to fly from Montreal through Newark, N.J., to get to Florida but the first leg of their trip isn't taking off today.

She and her husband spent more than an hour on a payphone Thursday morning trying to make other arrangements.

"Obviously, there's a big storm there I didn't know about and we're due in Tampa at 5 this afternoon. We won't make it."

Hold off on the travel

The snow will begin late this afternoon and will intensify overnight. The Maritimes are expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

The Eastern Townships are expected to get anywhere between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow, while parts of the Gaspé could see up to 50 centimetres.

"It's a really powerful storm and people should be concerned about it and people should take action, maybe postponing their travels on the roads," said Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin.

He said that rough weather will wreak havoc in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Côte-Nord and Gaspésie until Saturday morning with "strong winds bringing blowing snow and poor visibility, and even whiteout conditions."

Quebec City won't see much accumulation but there is a storm surge warning in effect, with blowing snow and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour this afternoon.

Montreal will see some snow, but will largely be spared from the severe weather.

A nor'easter finally made its way to New Brunswick on Thursday. (Paul Hantiuk/CBC)

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Doiron said he is anticipating road closures due to the weather.

He said there will be more officers on duty, but he says people should stay home unless it's an emergency because road conditions will be bad.

