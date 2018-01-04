Environment Canada has issued snowfall, winter storm, and storm surge warnings for much of southern and eastern Quebec.

The Eastern Townships are expected to get anywhere between 15-20 centimetres of snow, while parts of the Gaspé could see up to 50 centimetres.

"It's a really powerful storm and people should be concerned about it and people should take action, maybe postponing their travels on the roads," said Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin.

He said that rough weather will wreak havoc in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Côte-Nord and Gaspésie until Saturday morning with "strong winds bringing blowing snow and poor visibility, and even whiteout conditions."

Quebec City won't see much accumulation but there is a storm surge warning in effect, with blowing snow and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour this afternoon.

The snow will begin late this afternoon and will intensify overnight.

The Maritimes are expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

The storm's position as of 2:45 p.m. AT on Thursday. (Environment Canada)

There's a smog warning in effect for Montreal but the city will largely be spared from the severe weather hitting the east coast.

Airlines are, however, warning people to check their flights.

Many flights heading eastward are being cancelled at Montreal Trudeau airport. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Dozens of flights heading eastward are being cancelled well into the afternoon at Montreal Trudeau airport.

As of Thursday morning, more than 40 departures bound for New York, Halifax, Moncton, Boston, Philadelphia and others had been cancelled.

The Sûreté du Québec issued a warning Wednesday night, saying "weather and road conditions are likely to deteriorate over the next few hours in several regions of Quebec, caution is advised."

The statement went on to say that motorists should reduce their speed and keep their distance from the vehicle in front of them.

