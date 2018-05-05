200,000 clients are without power across the province this morning

Hundreds of thousands of households and businesses in Quebec are without power Saturday morning due to damage from 100 km/h winds last night.

A total of 229,000 clients are without power according to the latest numbers from Hydro-Québec.

Around 23,000 are affected in the Montreal area, 65,000 in Montérégie and 32,000 in the Outaouais.

A wind warning was in effect Friday, taking down tree branches power lines.

Hydro employees are working to restore power and municipal workers have started clearing trees from roads and sidewalks.