200,000 clients are without power across the province this morning
Hydro-Québec is working to restore power to households after strong winds took down trees and lines.
Hundreds of thousands of households and businesses in Quebec are without power Saturday morning due to damage from 100 km/h winds last night.
A total of 229,000 clients are without power according to the latest numbers from Hydro-Québec.
Around 23,000 are affected in the Montreal area, 65,000 in Montérégie and 32,000 in the Outaouais.
A wind warning was in effect Friday, taking down tree branches power lines.
Hydro employees are working to restore power and municipal workers have started clearing trees from roads and sidewalks.