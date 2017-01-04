Hydro-Québec crews are still working to restore power to thousands of Quebecers following a blast of wintry weather Tuesday.

Ice accumulation on tree branches, caused by a few hours of freezing rainfall, weighed down those branches to the point where they touched power lines, knocking out electricity to a number of homes and businesses across the province.

The hardest hit regions are the Outaouais, Laurentians, and the western part of the Montérégie, where a total of 61,419 clients are in the dark as of 8 a.m.

About 67,000 clients are without power across the province. It is still unclear when most people can expect their lights to come back on.

Hydro-Québec spokeswoman Geneviève Chouinard said crews have been out all night trying to restore power.

There are now 150 crews on the ground, she said.

But despite their efforts, Chouinard said since the wind is picking up, that may cause more branches to break, which in turn may cause more outages.

More winter weather for central, eastern Quebec

Transports Québec is reporting highways across the province are partially or completely snow covered.

And while the Montreal area is only supposed to see about two more centimetres of snow today, winter storm and snowfall warnings are still in place for parts of central and eastern Quebec.

Those living anywhere from Trois-Rivières east to the Gaspé coast are expected to get between 5 and 25 centimetres of snow.

Quebec City residents woke up to 15 centimetres with another five to 10 on the way.

Un 15 cm vous attend à votre porte ce matin à Québec. Il nous reste un 5 à 10 cm à recevoir. pic.twitter.com/tcY47OKXc9 — @edithhammond

The weather has also led to the cancellation of ferry services between Quebec's North Shore and Matane, as well as between Entry Island and Cap-aux-Meules.

Departures between Tadoussac and Baie-Sainte-Catherine have been cut to once every 60 minutes, because of the weather conditions. Usually, a ferry leaves every 20 minutes during daylight hours and every 40 minutes at night.

Orléans Express, the province's principal inter-city bus company, has issued a warning to travellers to expect delays and cancellations on its network and in the Maritimes.

In addition to getting more snow and high winds, areas along the Gulf of St. Lawrence are also under a storm surge warning.

Environment Canada says strong waves could produce breaking sea conditions along the coast today, in some areas up until 8 p.m.

Sept-Îles, Anticosti Island as well as Percé, on the Gaspé Peninsula, are some of the places that are under the warning.