A stretch of De Lorimier Avenue between Laurier Avenue and Masson Street is completely closed to vehicles until further notice because of a "high risk of collapse," the city of Montreal said in a statement.

During excavation work to rebuild a portion of the sewer pipe in the middle of the street on Tuesday morning, city workers dug around the pipe, and discovered the earth was not stable.

The work was suspended, said a spokesman for the City of Montreal, and the workers left the scene.

The spokesman for the city said staff will be doing an inspection of the site on Wednesday. The street will be closed until at least then.

The 300-metre stretch of road is located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal.