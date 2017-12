A portion of Highway 50 in Mirabel, at the height of Bethany Avenue, has re-opened after several cars collided.

The crashes happened at kilometre 200 at around 11 a.m. and initially affected both of the highway's directions, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Provincial police say they were injuries, but none were reported to be life-threatening as of 11:15 a.m.