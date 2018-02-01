The Port of Montreal wants to expand to the South Shore, building a large-scale shipping dock at Contrecoeur, but a fish and a frog, both at-risk species, may get in the way of that plan.

An environmental impact report, produced by SNC-Lavalin and obtained by Radio-Canada, shows that the expansion plan would have a significant impact on aquatic wildlife.

The study found that the Western chorus frog and the rare Copper redhorse fish could be affected by loss of habitat in the development zone.

If the construction of a new dock and shipping yard at Contrecoeur, northeast of Montreal, were to proceed, banks would be eroded and several hectares of wetlands would be lost.

The plan is to create a new 675-metre platform with eight cranes and a container storage yard by 2023, but it is subject to federal government approval on two fronts: Environment Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Little frogs, big problem

Western chorus frogs were last in the news in Quebec after the federal government halted a development project in La Prairie in 2016 with an emergency order to protect the frogs' habitat.

The Western chorus frog is considered threatened in the St. Lawrence area. (Radio-Canada)

The tiny frogs, no bigger than a loonie, also live on the banks and in the wetlands now threatened by the shipping development.

The SNC-Lavalin report stated that while nothing is certain, the rare species could suffer "future development pressures in the areas close to the terminal."

Environment Canada lists the population of the Western chorus frog as "threatened," specifically in the St. Lawrence and Great Lakes areas.

Copper redhorse unique to Quebec

On top of the famous frog, the study also points to the Copper redhorse, a North American species of freshwater fish unique to Quebec.

Adults of the species weigh more than five kilograms and can grow to more than 50 centimetres in length.

The Copper redhorse is a fish only found in Quebec. (Radio-Canada)

Fisheries and Oceans Canada considers the copper redhorse to be endangered — only a couple of hundred fish are thought to remain between Valleyfield and Sorel.

The report states that dredging work on the riverbed would have a "strong" impact on these fish, due to the decrease in water quality and loss of habitat.

The study found that in order for ships to dock at the expanded port, construction crews would have to deepen the riverbed by 11 metres — extracting more than a million square metres of sediment and muddying the water considerably in the process.

Mitigation measures

Claude Deschambault, director of environment for the Montreal Port administration, told CBC that he believes the impact of this project on local wildlife would be negligible.

The fish, he said, haven't been seen in the specific area planned for excavation for years.

"We've been looking for the Copper redhorse for a long time, and we haven't seen it," he said.

If any are found in the area slated for development, they could be relocated farther downstream, Deschambault suggested.

The Western chorus frog population, meanwhile, appears to be located on the other side of the highway passing through the Contrecoeur site, so Deschambault doubts the frogs really stand to lose much habitat.

He said he's confident that Ottawa will approve the project after seeing the environmental impact report in full.

The expansion of the Contrecoeur shipping yard would create 1,000 jobs, according to the impact report. (Radio-Canada)

Container traffic to double

The push for expansion comes as the Port of Montreal approaches maximum capacity, with no additional space to expand on its current site.

Container traffic, however, is expected to almost double by 2030, which means the port will not be big enough to support the growth of trade.

Countering the environmental drawbacks, the report highlights some of the benefits, including the creation of around a thousand jobs and additional revenues in the tens of millions.

In addition to the potential environmental obstacles to the proposed dock's construction, experts for the Port of Montreal say it's also possible that the site sits on archeological remains, both underground and underwater.

Experts plan to conduct a survey, possibly excavating in order to find out more.