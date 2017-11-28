A pro-gun lobby group is facing widespread condemnation for its decision to hold a rally at the park commemorating the Polytechnique Montréal massacre, Canada's worst mass shooting.

The rally is planned for Dec. 2, just days before the 28th anniversary of the shooting, and aims to bring attention to what the lobby group calls "excessive firearm control."

Nathalie Provost, who has been a prominent advocate for gun control since surviving the Polytechnique shooting, said the planned rally "shows a profound lack of respect for the families of victims."

The Place du 6-décembre-1989, a Montreal park commemorating the 14 women killed on Dec. 6, 1989, has become a "place of peace and commemoration" for all victims of gun violence, said Provost, who was shot four times.

Politicians were also quick to speak out against the planned protest.

Mayor Valérie Plante said on Twitter it showed a "lack of judgment, but also an unacceptable lack of respect towards the victims of this tragedy and all women victims of violence."

La manifestation pro-armes à la place commémorative de la tuerie de Polytechnique témoigne d'un manque de jugement, mais aussi d'un manque de respect inacceptable envers les victimes de cette tragédie et toutes les femmes victimes de violence https://t.co/xUXbqadkI9 #polmtl — @Val_Plante

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux also condemned the move, but said it was within the group's rights to hold the demonstration.

Guy Morin, an organizer with the group behind the demonstration, Tous contre un registre Québécois des armes à feu (All against a Quebec gun registry), acknowledged the choice of location is controversial.

The Place du 6-décembre-1989 is situated on Queen Mary Road, near École Polytechnique. (Radio-Canada)

It was chosen, he admitted, to get attention.

He argued the Polytechnique shooting is unfairly used by gun control advocates to further their agenda.

Registry still needed, advocate says

In Provost's view, however, there remains more to be done to curtail gun violence in Canada, especially since the federal long-gun registry was abolished in 2012.

Quebec is in the midst of establishing its own long-gun registry. Last month, a Quebec Superior Court judge rejected an attempt by the National Firearms Association to halt the registry's creation.

People gather at the memorial park every year on Dec. 6 to mark the anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre. (Ryan Remiorz/CBC)

Louise de Sousa, whose daughter Anastasia was killed during a 2006 mass shooting at Dawson College, said she hopes the registry will be completed soon.

Like Provost, de Sousa said anti-gun control groups have a right to express their views, but the memorial park isn't the right place to do it.

"There's certain ways of doing it," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.