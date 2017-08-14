About half of Quebecers surveyed in a new poll say they'd be in favour of preventing migrants from crossing illegally at the Canada–U.S. border.

The numbers, gathered this week in a poll commissioned by SOM-Cogeco Nouvelles, show that 51 per cent of respondents were in favour of blocking direct access at the border.

The results indicate that younger people, university-educated people and those living in the Montreal area were less likely to agree with the idea of tighter controls at the border.

Meanwhile, 56 per cent of all people polled said they don't believe it's acceptable that migrants bypassing normal immigration procedures be treated as a priority.

Of those surveyed, 39 per cent said they feel that the large influx of migrants will make Quebec less safe.

The poll was conducted Aug. 9 and 10, surveying around 1,037 Quebecers, aged 18 and up.

The maximum margin of error calculated was around 3.6 per cent.