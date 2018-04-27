Police watchdog investigating after woman ejected from moving vehicle during car chase

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after a 24-year-old woman was seriously injured in a car chase with Laval police early Friday morning.

Police were called to the Crazy Moon strip club on des Laurentides Boulevard around 3 a.m., after gunfire was heard nearby.

No one was shot, but police noticed a car hastily leaving the scene, and a chase ensued.

The car involved in the chase lost a door. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada) During the car chase, a woman was ejected from the vehicle. She was found unconscious and was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The police chase came to an end near the intersection of J. J. Joubert Avenue and Lévesque soon after the car hit a pole.

A Laval police officer stands near a gun found at the scene where a car chase ended early this morning. At least one person was arrested. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada) Officers managed to arrest at least one suspect and also found a gun on the scene.

The BEI has assigned nine investigators to look into the incident, and has asked for support from the Sûreté du Québec.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BEI via its website.