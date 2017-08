Montreal police are opening streets again in a section of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce after determining a package outside a business is not suspicious.

Police received a 911 call around 10:40 a.m. concerning a package near the intersection of Monkland Avenue and Coronation Street.

While they waited for the tactical squad to arrive, a perimeter was set up and some neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution.

By mid-afternoon, police were able to look at the package and said it wasn't suspicious.