Montreal police's major crimes unit are looking for other victims, after the arrest of a 32-year-old man accused in two cases of sexual assault so far.

Police say the suspect, Tommy Williams, appeared in court Tuesday, facing charges of aggravated assault and sexual assault with a weapon. Williams remains in custody.

He was arrested Jan. 25 and police say the assaults they are aware of happened in Montreal Dec. 9, 2017 and Jan. 11.

They say they believe there are other victims and are asking anyone with information to call 911.