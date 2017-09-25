A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a transgender woman in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.

A family member identified the victim of Monday's stabbing as Sisi Thibert, a 26-year-old transgender woman. (Sisi Thibert/Facebook)

Jean Edens Lindor was tracked down in the Toronto area, Montreal police said in a statement Monday.

Lindor is to appear in a Toronto court tomorrow and then be handed over to Quebec authorities.

Montreal police had last week issued a warrant for Lindor's arrest on a second-degree murder charge, authorized by the Quebec Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

The homicide occurred in an apartment on Mullins Street in the early morning hours on Monday, Sept. 18.

