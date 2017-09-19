Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with the city's 17th homicide of 2017.
Police named 24-year-old Jean Edens Lindor as the man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Monday.
The incident happened in an apartment on Mullins Street around 2 a.m.
Police had originally said Lindor was an important witness, but they now say he is a suspect.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Lindor, who police say is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
The suspect was seen on security footage in the Mullins Street apartment lobby wearing a black coat, black pants and a black sweater with "Nike" in white letters on the chest.
Anyone with information on Lindor's whereabouts can call 911 or the police Info-Crime Montréal line at 514 393-1133.
Tips can also be provided online at the Info-Crime website.