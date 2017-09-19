Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with the city's 17th homicide of 2017.

Police named 24-year-old Jean Edens Lindor as the man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Monday.

The incident happened in an apartment on Mullins Street around 2 a.m.

Police had originally said Lindor was an important witness, but they now say he is a suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lindor, who police say is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance footage taken from the apartment building on Mullins Street.

The suspect was seen on security footage in the Mullins Street apartment lobby wearing a black coat, black pants and a black sweater with "Nike" in white letters on the chest.

Anyone with information on Lindor's whereabouts can call 911 or the police Info-Crime Montréal line at 514 393-1133.

Tips can also be provided online at the Info-Crime website.