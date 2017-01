Police are asking for the public's help locating the SUV involved in a hit-and-run which injured a 20-year old woman in the Montreal suburb of Town of Mount Royal.

Police say the woman's life is not in danger.

The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday near Brittany and Canora streets.

The vehicle that hit the 20-year-old is a dark-coloured Land Rover Range Rover.

Police say one of the vehicle's headlights is broken.