Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing young woman with the mental capacity of a seven-year-old.

Annie Pier Le Buis is 18 years old, measures 1.63 metres and weighs 90 kilograms. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a coat with a fur-trimmed hood, and is expected to be in Montreal or on the North Shore.

She left her reception centre in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Friday and has not been seen since.

Her father fears for her safety, police say.

Anyone with information concerning Le Buis's whereabouts is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.