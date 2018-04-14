Skip to Main Content
Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Police are asking the public to help them locate Thaisa Tavares Assuncao, 15, who went missing in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension April 12.

Thaïsa Tavares Assuncao's family fears for her safety

CBC News ·
Missing teen speaks French and is suspected to be in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension or around Galeries d'Anjou mall. (Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Thaïsa Tavares Assuncao, 15, who went missing in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension on April 12.

She is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 130 lbs, has brown hair and eyes, and speaks French. Her family fears for her safety.

Police say the missing girl was wearing a black raincoat, a black and grey vest, black and grey pants, and black running shoes. She also has a pale blue backpack.

She is known to frequent Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension and Galeries d'Anjou mall in the city's east end, police say.

Originally, police said Assuncao is 14 years old. In fact, she is 15. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. 

Thaïsa Tavares Assuncao has been missing since April 12. (Submitted by the family)

