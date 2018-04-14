Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Thaïsa Tavares Assuncao, 15, who went missing in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension on April 12.

She is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 130 lbs, has brown hair and eyes, and speaks French. Her family fears for her safety.

Police say the missing girl was wearing a black raincoat, a black and grey vest, black and grey pants, and black running shoes. She also has a pale blue backpack.

She is known to frequent Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension and Galeries d'Anjou mall in the city's east end, police say.

Originally, police said Assuncao is 14 years old. In fact, she is 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.