Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Police are asking the public to help them locate Isaora Thaisa Tavares Assuncao, 14, who went missing in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension on April 12.

She is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and speaks French. Her family fears for her safety.

Police say the missing girl is wearing a black raincoat, a black and grey vest, black and grey pants, and black running shoes. She also has a pale blue backpack.

She is known to frequent Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension and Galeries d'Anjou mall in the city's east end, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.