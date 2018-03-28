Police say 18-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood, Montreal police said.

Police say they received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a wounded man lying on the ground on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with upper body injuries.

Police described the incident as attempted murder.

The man had been shot at least once, police said, and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard near Rita-Levi-Montalcini Avenue (formerly Alexis-Carrel Avenue), police said.

Maurice-Duplessis has been closed in the eastbound direction between Rita-Levi-Montalcini and Pierre-Baillargeon avenues.

Police investigators and a police canine unit were on the scene to investigate.

Police say they currently have no suspects and no witnesses.