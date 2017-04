Montreal police are requesting the public's help to locate missing 14-year-old Edengel Ridore-Dragon.

The teenager's family last saw him Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. and he did not show up for school on Monday.

His family say they fear for his safety.

Edengel is almost five feet two inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has a scar under his right eye and looks younger than his age, according to police.

Anyone with information can call the Info-Crime Montréal line at 514-393-1133.