Montreal police are requesting the public's help to locate Luc Cantin, 79, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and has been missing since Sept. 21.

Cantin was last seen that morning around 10:15 a.m. near the care home in Côte-des-Neiges where he is a resident.

Cantin speaks French and is described as five feet ten inches with a medium build, brown eyes, and balding grey hair.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing black pants with a belt and a grey checked shirt.

He's believed to be on foot.

Police say he requires medication and there are concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.