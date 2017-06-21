Police in Montreal have descended on an apartment in the city's St-Michel neighbourhood in an investigation connected to the stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., Radio-Canada is reporting.

The operation targeted an apartment on Bélair Street that is connected to the suspect in the attack, who has been identified by U.S. authorities as Amor Ftouhi, 50.

FBI spokesperson David Gelios said Ftouhi arrived in the U.S. on June 16.

Gelios said Ftouhi stabbed the officer in the neck with a 30-centimetre knife after yelling "Allahu akbar," which is Arabic for "God is great."

"He made a statement something to the effect of, 'You have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and we are all going to die,'" Gelios said.

Neighbours identified this man as Amor Ftouhi. (Facebook)

The FBI is investigating the stabbing as an act of terror.

The stabbing sent the officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville, to hospital in critical condition. His condition has since stabilized.

Gelios said preliminary evidence indicates the suspect acted alone and there is "nothing to suggest a wider plot."

"At this time, we view him as a lone wolf attacker," he said.

At a media scrum in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, federal Public Security Minister Ralph Goodale condemned the "heinous and cowardly attack" and said the RCMP are co-operating with the FBI, which is leading the investigation.

The police operation in Montreal was finished by 5:30 p.m., police sources told Radio-Canada. A search was not carried out and three people have been questioned.

More to come