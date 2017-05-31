A 59-year-old woman who runs a daycare in Montreal's Lachine borough was taken into police custody Wednesday after being accused of mistreating a number of children.

Montreal police closed the private Collège des petits anges daycare on 6th Avenue temporarily Wednesday afternoon after the woman was taken into custody.

The College des petits anges is located on 6th Avenue in Lachine. (CBC)

Eight children were in her care when officers arrived around 12:45 p.m. to investigate a tip.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the owner was taken in for questioning and could face assault charges.

One mother whose child is at that daycare told Radio-Canada said she was shocked by the allegations.

"I've never noticed anything," she said. "But because they're children, they don't talk, so how would we know?"