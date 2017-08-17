A 58-year-old Granby man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the July 31 death of a 17-year-old girl who was struck twice by two different cars in L'Ange-Gardien, northeast of Quebec City.

Police say the man was driving a white Nissan Murano that hit the teenager after she'd already been struck by another vehicle.

The Murano fled the scene and was the focus of a two-week search by the Sûreté du Québec.

It was finally located thanks to a public tip.

The man has since been released and police say he could face charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

"The investigation continues and the file will be submitted to the [Crown] for analysis," said SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe.

The teen appeared to be crawling on the ground on Sainte-Anne Boulevard when she was hit by a truck. That vehicle stopped. She was then hit by the Nissan Murano.

She was declared dead at the scene.