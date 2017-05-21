The Sûreté du Québec are searching for a young woman after she went missing near the Jean-Larose falls close to Quebec City, early Sunday afternoon.

SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe told Radio-Canada the woman may have fallen in near the waterfall at the foot of Mont-Sainte-Anne.

The area where she was last seen is steep and rocky.

Police say the woman, who is in her 20s, was with another person at the time. The person she was with contacted authorities around 3 p.m. to report her disappearance in the municipality of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges.

Search and rescue teams are at the scene.