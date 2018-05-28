Police investigating 'suspicious death' after man's body found in St. Lawrence River

Montreal police are investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death, after a man's body was found in the St. Lawrence River.

A passerby walking along Notre-Dame Street Monday afternoon, near St-Cloud Avenue in Pointe-aux-Trembles, saw the body in the water and called 911.

Police called in firefighters to help with the recovery.

They believe the victim is a man in his 30s. Police said the body had what appeared to be marks of violence.

Autopsy results are expected in the coming days, which will determine the cause of death.