Police investigating deaths of 2 men found unconscious in a van in Villeray

Police are investigating the deaths of two men who were found unconscious inside a van late Tuesday in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

At around 8 p.m., police received a 911 call about the two men, who were in a van on Jarry Street, between Foucher Street and Des Belges Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the two men, both in their 20s, unconscious.

Soon after, emergency services pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy will be performed on both bodies to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are meeting with witnesses in the area.

Jarry Street is closed between Foucher and Des Belges.