Police in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield are investigating what they say is a homicide following the discovery of a missing man's body Tuesday morning.

The body of Serge Schinck was discovered by officers while searching an industrial lot near near Daoust Street and Larocque Road.

Schinck, 54, had been missing since Sept. 14.

"The case is being treated as a murder right now," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay

Police investigators are still at the scene.

Tremblay could not comment on how Schinck died, saying an autopsy will be performed this week.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case, although investigators have interviewed a number of people.

On Monday, police released photos of Schinck's white 2002 Jeep Liberty and asked if anyone had seen it in Valleyfield between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.