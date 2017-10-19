Montreal Police have set up a direct line for complainants of sexual assault and harassment.

The number is 514-280-2079.

The move comes as allegations of sexual assault and harassment against former Just For Laughs president Gilbert Rozon, TV and radio star Éric Salvail, and others, continue to make waves.

In the case of Rozon, he has not admitted to any wrongdoing.

With media reports of the allegations circulating online, Montreal police said it was important to make sure other alleged victims know how to come forward.

"When we started seeing how big this was getting, and social media was taking over, and we could see the whole thing growing, we felt we needed to be proactive," said Cmdr. Marie-Claude Dandenault.

Dandenault says complainants can also go to their neighbourhood police station.

514-280-2079: temporary assistance line available for victims who want to report sexual assault/harassment.https://t.co/KYA6dWcT8C

