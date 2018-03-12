Skip to Main Content
Man stabbed at Côte-des-Neiges restaurant

The 64-year-old victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but police now say they no longer fear for his life.

Police say suspect was ex-employee of restaurant where incident took place

The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in critical condition. (Radio-Canada)

A 64-year-old man was stabbed in a Côte-des-Neiges restaurant by his former co-worker Monday morning.

Montreal police say they received a 911 call just after 8:30 a.m. about a man who entered the restaurant, started an argument with four employees and then stabbed one of them in the upper body.

When officers arrived on the scene, at the Al-Amine restaurant on Lacombe Avenue, they arrested a 56-year-old man.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but police now say they no longer fear for his life.

Police have the suspect in custody and investigators and are on the scene.

Police say the suspect was an ex-employee of the restaurant. (Radio-Canada)

With files from Radio-Canada

