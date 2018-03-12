Man stabbed at Côte-des-Neiges restaurant

A 64-year-old man was stabbed in a Côte-des-Neiges restaurant by his former co-worker Monday morning.

Montreal police say they received a 911 call just after 8:30 a.m. about a man who entered the restaurant, started an argument with four employees and then stabbed one of them in the upper body.

When officers arrived on the scene, at the Al-Amine restaurant on Lacombe Avenue, they arrested a 56-year-old man.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but police now say they no longer fear for his life.

Police have the suspect in custody and investigators and are on the scene.