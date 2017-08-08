Montreal police officers are set to vote on an agreement-in-principle reached by their union and the city over pension plans, after protesting for the past four years — mostly by wearing colourful pants.

The City of Montreal and the police union announced they had reached a tentative deal June 24.

Radio-Canada has learned that the deal consists of a cumulative 20.75 per cent salary increase over seven years, including retroactive wages.

The breakdown is as follows:

2015: 2.25%

2016: 2.25%

2017: 5.25%

2018: 2.75%

2019: 3.25%

2020: 2.75%

2021: 2.25%

Pension contributions will be progressively increased so that by the end of 2021, police and government contributions will reach parity.

In addition, police cadets will be called upon to direct traffic 75 per cent of the time, with officers directing the remaining 25 per cent, as a cost-saving measure for the city.

The deal was reached after negotiations ramped up in June, prompting police to shelf the colourful pants for the first time since 2014. They wore their usual dark-uniformed pants on June 20.

Before they could put the more unique bottoms back on, an agreement-in-principle was reached and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre called it a "win-win."

The Montreal Police Brotherhood will hold an assembly Tuesday and Wednesday to inform its members about the terms.

Officers will then vote on Aug. 10.

Other pension deals struck this year

Montreal police officers began protesting after Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard introduced a pension reform for municipal workers, which would force them to contribute a larger portion of their salaries towards their retirement funds.

Firefighters, blue collar and white collar workers all came to agreements with the City after years of protests and pressure tactics.

One of the police's more well-known and recent protests was during the first light show on the Jacques Cartier bridge for the city's 375th anniversary.

Two thousand off-duty police officers had gathered near the bridge, shining lights and projecting the police union logo on a bridge pillar.

In the case of Montreal police, the new deal, if ratified, will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2015 and last until the end of 2021.