Montreal police are asking for the public's help identifying a man in his 40s who they believe committed an armed robbery at Place Frontenac early this afternoon.

After shooting a woman in a dépanneur, the suspect fled on foot into the metro system with an undisclosed amount of money.

A woman was shot at Place Frontenac Tuesday afternoon. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The shooting took place at the mall located at the corner of Ontario East and Du Havre streets. Police received a call that someone heard shots fired in the area shortly after 12:40 p.m.

According to police spokesman Benoit Boisselle, the 41-year-old victim was sustained injuries to her upper body. Police say she is conscious in hospital and is speaking with investigators.

Boiselle said they have not yet located the gun used in the shooting and that it's possible the man fled with the weapon.

Witnesses provided police with photos and video of the suspect and investigators are using that in their search, along with the canine unit.

Police say the public should be vigilant but shouldn't panic, adding that usually these cases are isolated incidents.