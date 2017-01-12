A 16-year-old boy is in police custody in connection with a stabbing in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body during an altercation near the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and Jarry Street at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Both the victim and his assailant fled the scene.

The injured boy was found a few blocks away and was taken to hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.

Montreal police said the suspect was arrested at his home in Parc Extension around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

He's expected to appear in youth court later today to face charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.