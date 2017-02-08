Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a man in connection with a mosque that was vandalized in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.

Police say around 7:23 a.m. on Feb. 2, someone overseeing the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre heard a noise outside.

When the person left the building a little while later, he noticed an egg had been thrown at the entrance and a window was smashed. Brick fragments were found on the ground. The person then called 911.

The incident happened the same day as the Montreal-based public funeral for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

The SPVM's hate crimes unit released security camera images showing a person throwing at least one object at the building.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who is between 40 and 50 years old. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact police at (514) 393-1133.