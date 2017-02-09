Montreal police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the vandalizing of a mosque in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood last week.

The man was arrested Wednesday evening around 7:30 p.m. in Montreal's Southwest borough after officers responded to a domestic violence call, police said.

The man was arrested in connection with that incident, but police now believe he's also linked to the vandalism incident at the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre on Centre Street.

Police said they also received a tip about the suspect from a member of the public after security camera footage of the vandalism incident was released Wednesday.

The mosque had a window broken and eggs thrown at it on Feb. 2. A funeral service for three victims of the Quebec City mosque attack was held later that same day elsewhere in Montreal.

One of the mosque's windows which had an object thrown through it. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

The suspect was interviewed by the police hate-related incidents unit and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow to face charges of mischief relating to religious property.

He will also appear in court today to face charges of assault and uttering threats in connection with the domestic violence incident.

Police told Radio-Canada that they are familiar with the man in custody and said a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect is likely.