The municipality of Pointe-des-Cascades, Que., says it won't remove an anchor adorned with a swastika in a neighbourhood park because the piece has historical significance.

Last Thursday, Corey Fleischer, the founder of Erasing Hate, was called to Parc Saint-Pierre in the small village west of Montreal to remove the swastika.

Fleischer is known for patrolling the Montreal area to scrub away hateful graffiti.

But as he went to paint over the swastika, Fleischer was confronted by the mayor, who called the provincial police to have him removed from the park.

Corey Fleischer has earned a reputation as a graffiti removal specialist. His attempt to paint over the swastika on the anchor was stopped. (Corey Fleischer )

On Tuesday, the municipality said in a statement the anchor predates the Second World War and was recovered 25 years ago by divers, making it a piece of local history.

According to the statement, the anchors belonged to a merchant vessel.

"The village of Pointe-des-Cascades does not endorse Nazism. Our village has a beautiful community and family spirit, and creates events that bring people together," said Gilles Santerre, mayor of Pointe-des-Cascades.

He has committed to placing a more descriptive plaque next to the anchor to clarify why it is there.

'It's no longer a sign of peace'

But that response doesn't quell the fears of Fleischer, who says the anchor should be relegated to a museum, out of public view.

"There is zero place for any swastikas in any public parks, right across the world," he told CBC Montreal's Homerun.

Fleischer acknowledged the swastika was originally a religious icon, representing good luck, but said that since WW II, its meaning has been subverted by its connection to Nazism.

"It is no longer a sign of peace. It is no longer a sign of joy."