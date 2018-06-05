Pointe-Claire residents decry residential development coming to Walton strip mall

Residents in Pointe-Claire are protesting against the construction of 24 new townhouses that they say would increase traffic and reduce green space in their neighbourhood — and force a small dépanneur owner to abandon her business.

The property, now a small strip mall and a vast asphalt parking lot bordered by Walton and Hastings avenues, was bought by a private developer last year.

"The houses that are across the street, they are now going to be looking at big buildings," said Genny Gomes, a Pointe-Claire resident who opposes the development.

The property's zoning allows for the construction of 24 townhouses or 12 homes. The developer, who plans to build townhouses on the land, is holding a public consultation on June 14.

Jeyanethini Sellathurai is the owner of Dépanneur Walton, a business in the strip mall.

She made a deal with the new owner of the property, who let her stay in the place rent-free for a few months during the winter, although without heat.

Sellathurai said the owner offered to let her stay past June, with a rent increase. She can't afford that, so she's leaving at the end of June.

"I'm losing my business," she said.

Gomes said the dépanneur is something the people in the neighbourhood, especially seniors, depend on.

Residents have created a Facebook group and a petition to push back against construction plans.

They also plan to attend a city council meeting this evening to lobby the city to do something about the project.

No one from the Pointe-Claire administration was available for comment before the council meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m.