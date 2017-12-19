There's finally some relief for merchants along the commercial strip of Cartier Avenue in Pointe-Claire.

The city says the construction is done — at least for now.

Work got underway at the beginning of the summer and was supposed to be completed by mid-August.

However, all the repair work came to a halt after the contractor declared bankruptcy.

A new contractor managed to get the work done not too far off the Dec. 15 deadline set by the city.

Some landscaping and the construction of a bike path still have to be done in the spring.