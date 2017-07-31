Mathieu Grenon, 23, has been charged with dangerous driving and hit and run causing death after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a residential street during a police chase in Pointe-Calumet, Que., Sunday.
A total of eight charges were laid against Grenon Monday.
They include criminal negligence and fleeing from a police officer, as well as breach of an earlier probation order.
A lawyer appeared in court in Saint-Jérôme Monday afternoon on Grenon's behalf, as the man's extensive injuries prevented him from appearing in person or by video-conference.
Quebec's bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is investigating the crash, because it occurred as the driver is alleged to have been trying to evade police.
According to the BEI, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police noticed a car driving erratically. However, when officers tried to follow the vehicle, the driver sped away and onto a side street.
The car fatally struck 66-year-old pedestrian Jean Brien before crashing into a hydro pole. The driver was able to get out of his vehicle and fled to a nearby house, where he was arrested.
Grenon is being treated in hospital for a broken neck, cracked skull and facial injuries. Two passengers who were also in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.