Mathieu Grenon, 23, has been charged with dangerous driving and hit and run causing death after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a residential street during a police chase in Pointe-Calumet, Que., Sunday.

A total of eight charges were laid against Grenon Monday.

They include criminal negligence and fleeing from a police officer, as well as breach of an earlier probation order.

A lawyer appeared in court in Saint-Jérôme Monday afternoon on Grenon's behalf, as the man's extensive injuries prevented him from appearing in person or by video-conference.

Jean Brien, 66, was struck and killed when a driver being pursued by police drove onto a residential street in Pointe-Calumet on Sunday. (submitted by Brien family)

Quebec's bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is investigating the crash, because it occurred as the driver is alleged to have been trying to evade police.

According to the BEI, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police noticed a car driving erratically. However, when officers tried to follow the vehicle, the driver sped away and onto a side street.

The car fatally struck 66-year-old pedestrian Jean Brien before crashing into a hydro pole. The driver was able to get out of his vehicle and fled to a nearby house, where he was arrested.

Grenon is being treated in hospital for a broken neck, cracked skull and facial injuries. Two passengers who were also in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.