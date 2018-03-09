A fire so intense it melted the tail lights and bumpers of nearby cars engulfed a Pointe-aux-Trembles duplex overnight, before spreading to the dépanneur and apartment next door.

Montreal police were called to investigate, with the cause of the fire still unknown.

A family of four living in the apartment was forced from their home, though no one was injured.

It started shortly before 1 a.m. and some residents in the area reported hearing an explosion, then seeing a ball of fire swallow the duplex.

"I saw that the fire was really extreme. It started right away with a violent intensity," said Fernand Ferron, who lives in the building behind the structure that caught fire.

"It was a big, big ball of fire."

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, Montreal police say. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

The lights on Ferron's car were damaged, too, though they did not melt.

The fire began in a building under construction on Notre-Dame Street near Fourth Avenue. A pit of blackened wood planks was all that was left behind.

About 80 firefighters were called to the scene. The arson squad arrived at around 7:40 a.m.

Neighbours say they heard a big boom at about a 12:45 this morning on 4e and Notre Dame. A duplex under construction is just ashes now. @SPVM arson squad will try to figure out how the fire started. pic.twitter.com/vEcEkKFQju — @TurnbullJay

Hundreds of homes were without power in the area as a result, but Hydro-Québec says it was restoring electricity earlier this morning.