One man is dead after an apartment fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles in Montreal's east end late Monday night.

Montreal's fire department received a call at 11:39 p.m. about the fire in the building on de Montigny Street, near Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from a third-floor apartment.

The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was found on the floor of the unit. His death was declared a short time after.

"For now, we can not identify the victim but as the information that the police officers received onsite by the witnesses, the victim is probably the tenant of the apartment, a male in his sixties," said Montreal police spokesman Const. Benoit Boisselle.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to other units or the building's roof.

About 15 units had to be evacuated but no one else was injured.

Police arson investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.