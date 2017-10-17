Administrators at Pointe-à-Callière archeological and historic site in Old Montreal hope people will better understand its history when they reveal what archaeologists found during a dig that started in 2010.

Free tours were offered this summer at Place d'Youville square in Old Montreal while experts excavated the site of the Parliament of the United Province of Canada.

The United Provinces of Canada use to meet at the site, located in Old Montreal.

It housed the legislature for five years until it was a destroyed by a fire during a riot in 1849.

The historic site was buried under a parking lot for about 90 years and archeologists started digging up the remains seven years ago.

Parliament of the United Province of Canada was gutted by a fire in 1849.

In July, Pointe-à-Callière Museum's chief archeologist Louise Pothier said the second floor, which was the upper floor, had the library.

She said they had found traces of the library in the dig.

The city of Montreal invested $6 million in the project.

Free tours have wrapped up, but the digging continues in full view of the public until the end of the month.