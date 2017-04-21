Plumber vs. Mother Nature

Air Date: Apr 21, 2017 6:32 PM ET

Plumber vs. Mother Nature1:08

Plumber Olivier Ishii-Landry is determined to fund a way to drain all the water flooding the streets of Ile-Bizard.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Montréal

Light Rain

9°C

Québec

Light Rain

2°C

Longueuil

Light Rain

9°C

Mirabel

Light Rain

10°C

Sherbrooke

Light Rain

4°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss