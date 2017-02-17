Montreal firefighters say the roof of an abandoned building in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood has partially collapsed under the weight of snow.

The commercial building, at the corner of Laurier and Esplanade avenues, has been secured and there is no danger to the public.

Specialists within the fire department have been called in to evaluate the building's structure.

City engineers will eventually determine whether the building has to come down.

Laurier is closed eastbound between Parc Avenue and St-Urbain Street while Esplanade is closed between Fairmount and Laurier avenues.