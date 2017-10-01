Residents in the Plateau-Mont-Royal came together Sunday afternoon to inaugurate the new Poitevin Street complete with $370,000 worth of new trees, plants and paving.

It's a renovation that locals have been lobbying for over the last two years, and when it comes to the high price tag, they say it's worth every penny.

"I imagine trees that are giving life to the community, and the greening, and everything is so well worth it," said Danielle Rosset-Stepheson

In all, the street now boasts 45 new trees, 1,500 plants and new pavement — $57,000 of which was paid for by the federal government.

Poitevin Street, located between De La Roche Street and Christophe-Colomb Avenue, is now 20 per cent covered in greenery.

Projet Montreal councillor Marianne Giguère says the new street will be safer for residents. (CBC)

It's not categorized as an alley, since several properties face onto it and use it for their main civic address, explained city councillor Marianne Giguère.

She told CBC this effort helps make the street no just greener, but safer as well.

"The street was a very, very large one, just full of asphalt and parking. And they would say our kids, they can't go and play there safely."

Giguère's party, Projet Montréal, says the Poitevin street conversion is the largest of its kind in the borough.