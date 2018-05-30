Plastic water bottles to be banned from Montreal city buildings following unanimous vote

Plastic water bottles will soon no longer be sold at City of Montreal events or in municipal buildings, such as arenas and libraries.

City council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban 500-millilitre bottles following a motion tabled by the opposition party, Ensemble Montréal.

It will likely take some time, though, before the change takes effect, warned Benoit Dorais, head of the city's executive committee.

Dorais said the next round of contracts with the city's suppliers will take the new rule into account. Further details will be finalized during public consultations to be held by the water and environment committee.

As part of the motion, the city council also committed to drawing up a more comprehensive policy to reduce the use of plastic in Montreal.

Francesco Miele, a city councillor with Ensemble Montréal, tabled the motion, which received unanimous support. (CBC)

Administration officials say they will consult industry representatives, business owners and environmental groups in drafting the policy.

"Let's aim high," said Francesco Miele, the Saint-Laurent councillor who tabled the motion. "Let's look at all the uses of plastic on the market and give ourselves a strategy with realistic measures."

Earlier this month, Vancouver rolled out plans to ban plastic straws, foam take-out containers and cups across the city by June 1, 2019. That has been floated as one possible model for a broader policy.