Ever since the city of Montreal banned single-use plastic bags, many merchants have swapped out the thin bags for slightly thicker ones that — it turns out — are no better for the environment, according to a new study by a Quebec recycling group.

Recyc-Quebec found that the thin plastic bags, that need to be phased out by June 5, have the lowest environmental impact of any disposable bag.

"The behaviour of Quebecers with regards to the use of shopping bags has changed considerably in recent years," said Recyc-Quebec's Sonia Gagné.

She added that Quebecers are increasingly getting used to bringing reusable bags out shopping with them.

However, the thicker plastic bags retailers have switched to in hopes people will reuse them, are more polluting than the thin ones, the study found.

Despite the results of the study, the city is insisting that the flimsy nature of the thin bags is more detrimental to the environment.

"Often [the thin plastic bags] will tear, they'll end up in the environment, hooked on a tree, on a shoreline," Jean-François Parenteau, the Montreal executive committee member in charge of environment.

"It'll be spring soon and we'll see, below heaps of snow, bags all over the place, so what we want to change is people's habits," he added.

The new bylaw bans lightweight plastic shopping bags, specifically ones that are less than 50 microns (or 0.05 millimetres) thick. (CBC)

People not reusing thicker bags

According to the study, if people reuse the thicker plastic bags three to six times, they then become more environmentally sustainable than the thin ones.

But the owner of grocery store l'Intermarché Boyer du Plateau Mont-Royal, Frank Hénot, said that it's not happening.

Hénot said he's selling fewer bags now, but that people aren't reusing them.

Recyc-Québec said that for the environment, it's always best to carry reusable bags instead of relying on any of the plastic ones retailers offer.

The ban also applies to all types of oxo-degradable, oxo-fragmentable, oxo-biodegradable and biodegradable bags.